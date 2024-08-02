Child dies after metal gate of housing society falls on her

Pune: A three-year-old girl died after the metal gate of a housing society at Ganeshnagar area in Pimpri-Chinchwad fell on her at around 4.30 pm, a police official said on Thursday. Three-year-old girl died after metal gate of housing society at Ganeshnagar in Pimpri-Chinchwad fell on her, a police official said on Thursday. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place at Bopkhel on Wednesday when she was playing with other children, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Girija Shinde.

According to the police, Girija was playing with her friends when a boy closed the sliding metal gate at the entrance of a house apparently to prevent her from entering inside, and the gate came out of the sliding channel and fell on her.

A video of the incident, which showed children running towards a house to inform residents, went viral on social media.

In the video, a man can be seen arriving at the site and lifting the injured child.

“Neighbours rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Vijay Dhumal, inspector, Dighi Police Station.

“While they were playing, one child closed the sliding metal gate. The gate weighing around 100 kg fell when the child ran towards it. It seems the gate came out of the sliding channel and fell. An accidental death case has been registered,” a Pimpri-Chinchwad police station official said.