Chinese company executive booked for cheating Indian company

A Chinese company executive was booked for allegedly cheating an Indian company into paying 15,765.50 U.S dollars ( ₹1153849.28) to a bank account that did not belong to the company who was doing business with the complainant company.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company based out of Shindewadi in Bhor area of Pune.

“The Indian company sources raw material from the Chinese company and used them to make electronic products. The complaint and the case are both against the executive of sales, marketing, export of the company. She created an email ID that is similar to the original company email ID,” said police inspector Sandeep Ghorpade of Rajgad police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant has claimed that the email exchange started on January 11. The complainant Indian company’s employee sent a purchase order worth $15,765.50 to the Chinese company.

The complainant then received an email from an email address that was similar to that of the executive’s email ID. The complainant has alleged that the Chinese executive herself made the misleading email ID.

The complaint received an email from the misleading email ID that said that the Chinese company is changing its banking operation to another bank and provided replacement bank account details to make payment for the purchase order placed by the Indian company, according to the complaint.

The payment was made to the new bank account on March 12, but the Chinese company refused to deliver the products claiming that the payment never reached them, according to the police. Meanwhile, the Bhor-based company had received a confirmation of payment from the false email ID.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act registered at Rajgad police station.