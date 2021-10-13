Chorus grows louder to allow 100% occupancy at theatres, auditoriums

Theatres and auditoriums are set to reopen in Pune city and state from October 22 at 50% seating capacity. But members from the entertainment industry have appealed to the state government to reconsider the decision and allow 100% occupancy.

Amol Kolhe, Member of Parliament from Pune district and an actor, has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to reconsider the decision.

“Considering the revenue model of the entertainment industry the 50% seating capacity norm must be reconsidered,” he said.

“Movies and plays are watched with family and loved ones. Many would rethink before going to watch a drama with family members. Also, fully vaccinated citizens have been allowed in public transport, crowded places, and malls. The condition of 50% capacity at theatres would cause an immense financial loss to the entertainment industry which is already struggling with huge losses,” he said.

“While allowing the theatres to operate at 100% capacity there is a need to exclude fully vaccinated individuals from the seating arrangements as per the current SOPs. They should be allowed to sit together,” he said.

Strategists and planners from the film industry pointed out that several films are ready and haven’t yet been released because of norms and with 50% restrictions producers would refrain from releasing the films.

“There are many films in line to be released. But with 50% norm no good film would be released as it is not viable for parties involved,” said Vinod Satav, founder of Lead Media, strategists and marketing firm for Marathi films.

“Earlier when we had met CM, we specifically had requested him to reopen the theatres with full capacity. The decision should be taken immediately,” said Sunil Mahajan, president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Kothrud Branch.