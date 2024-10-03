Christopher Benninger: The architect who blended practicality with beauty

Renowned American-Indian architect and urban planner, Christopher Charles Benninger, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Pune after a prolonged battle with cancer. Benninger, 82, is survived by his wife, Aneeta Gokhale Benninger and their son, Siddharth. Originally from the USA, Benninger graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is a former faculty member at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design (1969 to 1972). (Wikimedia Commons)

Benninger’s work reflected a deep engagement with sustainable urbanism and the challenges of city planning, particularly in Pune, where he has been actively involved in various infrastructure projects.

Originally from the USA, Benninger graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is a former faculty member at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design (1969 to 1972). He came to India in 1971 as a Fulbright Scholar to focus on low-cost housing initiatives, and subsequently founded the Christopher Charles Benninger Architects (CCBA) Designs, a leading architecture, design and planning firm, which played a part in shaping modern Indian architecture.

Benninger resigned from his tenured position at Harvard to establish the School of Planning (now Faculty of Planning) in CEPT University, Ahmedabad, in 1972, along with Prof B V Doshi, founder-director of the School of Architecture, from which the CEPT University emerged. He remained a teacher, lecturer and a member on CEPT’s management board.

He founded the Centre for Development Studies and Activities (CDSA) in Pune in 1976. His work earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Great Master Architect Award in India and several lifetime achievement honours. In 2024, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by CEPT.

His design philosophy is encapsulated in this thought: “Architecture is not about building the impossible, but about making the possible beautiful.” This is expressed in his projects such as the IIT Hyderabad and Azim Premji University; and in Pune, the Suzlon Green Building and Mahindra United World College – they showcase his commitment to blending practicality with beauty.

“Throughout his life, he exemplified the values he practised. He was deeply passionate about his work and dedicated to new innovations in architecture,” said Aneeta Gokhale Benninger, his wife.

Holding CDSA as an example, Aneeta pointed out how the campus was built in a way that through the year there is no need for air conditioning, and only a minimal use of pedestal fans, as the building is constructed using exposed stones.

Benninger was also a celebrated author. His book ‘Letters to a Young Architect’ has been reprinted six times and his monograph ‘Christopher Benninger: Architecture for a Modern India’ was published by Skira in Italy and Rizzoli in the USA.

On Wednesday, Benninger’s last rites were carried out at the hands of his son, Siddharth, at the Pashan Sutarwadi crematorium.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari paid tribute to the architect and planner, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned architect and urban planner, Christopher Benninger. His visionary work has left an indelible mark on urban design, inspiring countless others in the field. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”