CID seeks details of prime accused’s properties in Pune hooch tragedy probe

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has written to the State Revenue Department seeking details of properties owned by prime accused Yogesh Wankhede as part of its ongoing investigation into the Pune hooch tragedy, officials said on Saturday. The exercise is aimed at tracing the financial network of the alleged mastermind behind the methanol-laced liquor racket that claimed 20 lives and left several others hospitalised. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to CID officials, the agency has sought information on movable and immovable assets registered in Wankhede’s name, as well as those linked to his family members and associates. The exercise is aimed at tracing the financial network of the alleged mastermind behind the methanol-laced liquor racket that claimed 20 lives and left several others hospitalised.

A senior CID officer associated with the probe said, “We have written to the State Revenue Department seeking details of properties linked to Wankhede at various locations across the state. Once we receive the information, we will examine the legal options available as part of the investigation.”

The officer added that the agency is also gathering details of Wankhede’s bank accounts and other financial assets.

Investigators are examining whether any properties were acquired using proceeds from the illicit liquor trade. Officials said the information received from the Revenue Department would help map Wankhede’s assets and financial transactions.

The move comes as the CID intensifies its probe into the manufacture, transportation and distribution of methanol allegedly used to produce the spurious liquor responsible for the tragedy. Depending on the findings, further action, including the attachment of properties, may be considered.

Wankhede is considered the prime accused in the case and is alleged to have played a key role in procuring methanol that was later used to manufacture the toxic liquor.

The tragedy unfolded between May 26 and May 28 in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. According to the CID, consumption of illicit liquor mixed with poisonous chemicals led to the deaths of 16 people in Dapodi and four in Hadapsar, taking the toll to 20. Several others were hospitalised after consuming the toxic liquor.

Following the incident, separate cases were registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Investigators later invoked additional serious charges as evidence suggesting a wider criminal conspiracy emerged.