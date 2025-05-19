Citizen forums seek safety audit of hoardings in PMC

Citizen forums across Pune have demanded a safety audit of all the hoardings in the city ahead of monsoon. On May 15, two hoardings collapsed near the Shell petrol pump in Bhukum, Mulshi due to strong winds, damaging several parked two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Weak foundations, substandard materials, and poor maintenance make these hoardings highly vulnerable during strong winds and heavy rains. (HT)

Citizen forums, including the Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), the NIBM Annexe residents’ association, the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum, the Kondhwa Citizens Forum, the Wanowrie Citizens Initiative, the Mundhwa Residents Welfare Forum, and the Kharad Residents Forum, have on Friday written to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to order the Pune municipal commissioner to conduct an assessment and safety audit of the existing hoardings.

The letters stated that over 1,500 hoardings are currently located across the city, many of which lack proper structural stability and adherence to safety norms. Weak foundations, substandard materials, and poor maintenance make these hoardings highly vulnerable during strong winds and heavy rains.

Unaudited hoardings can pose a significant risk to public safety, especially during strong winds or storms. We urge immediate action to ensure the structural integrity of all hoardings in the mentioned areas. Public safety is paramount, and it is the PMC’s responsibility to ensure that all structures, including hoardings, do not pose a risk to citizens,” said Jaymala Dhankikar, member, NIBM Annexe residents’ forum.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “The PMC and police administration have taken strict steps for ensuring the safety of hoardings. A structural audit of all big hoardings has been made mandatory before the monsoon. Orders are being issued to complete the audit by issuing a notice under section 149 of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (BPMC) Act.”