Citizens’ forums raise concern over accidents involving construction material-carrying trucks

With a series of accidents involving trucks carrying construction material in the recent past, these vehicles have become a menace on the roads of Pune and its suburbs. According to the traffic police, at least 18 accidents involving construction material-carrying trucks have occurred in the past two years, claiming 10 lives. These trucks, often overloaded and driven recklessly, have emerged as a major threat to motorists, bikers, cyclists and pedestrians. These trucks, often overloaded and driven recklessly, have emerged as a major threat to motorists, bikers, cyclists and pedestrians. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On December 23, 2024, three people including two toddlers were killed and six others injured when a speeding dumper truck hit a divider and ran over a group of migrant workers sleeping near a pavement in Wagholi. Earlier on October 23, 2024, an accident involving an auto-rickshaw and a concrete mixer truck claimed the life of a labourer and left five others seriously injured in Hadapsar. Prior to this on June 13, 2024, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding heavy-duty truck near Gangadham Chowk, prompting angry residents to stage a demonstration against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The Pune traffic police have attributed these accidents to a combination of factors such as speeding, reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance while citizens’ forums have cited traffic violations like overloading and driving without proper licence as reasons. According to these forums, the lack of effective enforcement and regulation has emboldened these truck drivers, putting the lives of others at risk. As such, they have urged authorities to take strict action against errant truck- drivers and owners.

Jaymala Dhankikar, director, NIBM Annexe Forum, said, “The residents of Pune and its suburbs are living in fear of these construction material-carrying trucks, which seem to be operating with impunity. The authorities must take immediate action to curb this menace and ensure that these trucks operate safely and responsibly. This includes enforcing stricter regulations, increasing penalties for violations, and conducting regular checks on these vehicles. The lives of innocent people depend on it, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure their safety.”

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said that the accidents highlight the need for stricter regulations and enforcement to ensure that construction material-carrying trucks operate safely and responsibly. “The PMC and traffic authorities must take immediate action to address this issue and prevent further loss of life. The traffic wardens are absent and traffic policemen are not discharging their duties to the best of their ability,” Patil said.

Deputy commissioner of police/DCP (traffic) Amol Zende said, “We have delegated the tasks of decongestion and strict action against construction material-carriers like RMCs and heavy-duty trucks. “To address these concerns, we are adopting a multi-faceted approach that includes stricter enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and improved vehicle maintenance standards. Only then can we hope to reduce the number of accidents involving construction material-carrying trucks and ensure a safer road environment for all,” Zende said.