Citizens group in Khadki demand immediate repair of Dr Ambedkar Road

Vande Matram Sanghatna (VMS), a citizen group in Khadki, and area residents have demanded immediate repair of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. The 2.8-kilometre stretch of Dr Ambedkar Road was turned in one way three years ago due to metro construction work. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had earlier made an artificial lane on the road using concrete blocks. However, the authorities have started to remove the cement block leaving the road surface in shambles claimed the citizens.

Rajesh Sharma, of VMS, said, the road is in shambles with multiple trenches and potholes with debris lying unattended on the road.

“We have met several officials but they are turning a blind eye towards the issue. The PMC has decided to reinstate the road in two-way traffic for which the concrete blocks are being removed. However, the road is in dire need of repair and the debris should be lifted,” he said.

The 2.8-kilometre stretch of Dr Ambedkar Road was turned in one way three years ago due to metro construction work. After the demand of area residents exemption was given for two-wheelers and auto rickshaws on the same stretch by creating an artificial lane using the concrete blocks. However, authorities over the past few days have started to remove the concrete blocks from the road further damaging the dilapidated road.

Siddharth Shirole, Bharatiya Janta Party, MLA, who has been also following up on the issue informed the road is likely to be resurfaced in the next few days.

“We have spoken to the PMC and requested them to repair the road before it is open for two-way traffic movement. Initially, all concrete blocks on this road will be removed and the entire stretch will be resurfaced,” he said.

The stretch in question has been closed for two-way traffic due to work on a stretch of the old Mumbai-Pune Highway near Jai Hind theatre.

The traffic from Bopodi towards Wakdewadi is diverted via Ambedkar Road in Khadki. However, this is causing hardship for area residents, students, shop owners as well as thousands of commuters from Khadki, Range Hills, Bopodi, Dapodi, Vishrantwadi and the surrounding areas.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of road department, PMC, said, the concrete blocks were installed to create an artificial lane for two-wheelers and auto.

“The work to remove these blocks and repair the road is the responsibility of the Maha-Metro. The deadline to complete the work of Dr Ambedkar Road was in March but has been delayed. The highway work is completed by PMC but the delay is from Metro. The road will be soon reinstated as a two-way road. I will speak with the respective officials regarding the issue,” he said.