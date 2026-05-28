Pune: Residents, environmental activists and civic representative have demanded the immediate restoration of the long-neglected and dried-up Wadachiwadi lake in south Pune before irreversible ecological damage occurs. Citizens seek urgent restoration of neglected, dried-up Wadachiwadi lake

Years of unchecked silt accumulation, encroachments, poor maintenance and the absence of a scientific revival plan have reduced the once-thriving historic lake to a barren stretch of cracked earth, residents said. The deteriorating condition of the water body has also sparked concerns over declining groundwater levels, loss of biodiversity and worsening environmental conditions in the rapidly urbanising Mohammadwadi-Undri belt.

Corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal has written to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, urging the civic administration to prioritise restoration of the lake and prepare a comprehensive rejuvenation plan.

“Revival of Wadachiwadi lake is among PMC’s top priorities. The lake is not just a water body, but an important environmental and social asset for the city. The civic body will take steps to ensure that the lake becomes a model of sustainable urban conservation,” Ram said.

“Wadachiwadi lake is not merely a water body; it is part of the ecological and social heritage of south Pune. Excessive silt deposition, lack of cleaning and administrative inaction over the years have pushed the lake to the brink of extinction. PMC should conduct an expert hydrological survey, remove accumulated silt, strengthen feeder channels and prevent sewage or debris dumping into the lake,” Bandal said, calling for fencing, plantation drives and long-term monitoring mechanisms to ensure the lake does not fall back into neglect after restoration.

Residents said the lake once served as an important rainwater harvesting source and supported birds, aquatic life and nearby agriculture.

Citizen-led forum Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation (MURWDF) has urged PMC and the Maharashtra government to take up the project in “mission mode”.

Sunil Aiyer, MURWDF member, said, “Lakes are critical urban assets that support groundwater recharge, regulate local climate and maintain ecological balance. Restoration of this lake should not be treated as a routine civic exercise but as an urgent environmental priority. Residents are already facing water shortages, inadequate roads and poor drainage systems. Reviving natural water bodies like Wadachiwadi lake can significantly improve the area’s long-term water resilience.”

“Elderly residents remember when the lake retained water through most of the year and attracted birds and local visitors. Today, it has become a symbol of administrative apathy,” said resident activist Sunil Koloti.

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints and representations, no substantial restoration work has been initiated by authorities at Wadachiwadi lake.

“Wadachiwadi lake and other water bodies in Undri-Pisoli are vital ecological assets, but years of neglect, dumping and unchecked urbanisation are pushing them towards irreversible damage. Authorities and citizens must act together to protect and restore these lakes before they disappear forever,” said Tehseen Teerandaz, a resident of Sai Shraddha bungalow society in Pisoli.