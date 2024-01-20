City hospitals to implement HMIS

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) will be implemented in all government and private hospitals across Pune. The system will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officials to conduct disease surveillance and monitor outbreaks in the city, the officials said. The HMIS will be implemented in 899 private hospitals in the city registered with the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC conducted the first training workshop for private hospitals on Friday. Currently, a few private hospitals in the city have received user IDs and passwords for the HMIS. Once implemented, this system will provide a single platform to report notifiable diseases, communicable diseases, and non-communicable diseases.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer said the aim is to start implementation of the system at the earliest in all PMC-run and private hospitals across the city.

“The system will help us identify the rising trend of non-communicable diseases or monitor disease outbreaks of communicable diseases. This system will also help us monitor the national immunization programmes and other maternal and child health programmes,” Dr Pawar said.

The HMIS will be implemented in 899 private hospitals in the city registered with the PMC. The system will be also implemented in the 84 health establishments of PMC, which includes one general hospital, 19 maternity homes, and 54 dispensaries, the officials said.

The zonal medical officers and ward medical officers of PMC have undergone training sessions to use HMIS. The zonal and ward officers are conducting workshops with private hospitals and clinics in their area.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, till now the information of notifiable diseases and communicable diseases amongst others was provided by us to the civic body by filling various forms.

“Once the system is in place, all information will be provided by the private hospitals on a single platform of HMIS. The civic body is also holding workshops on private hospitals to inform us about the system and how to use it. However, we hope the system will be user-friendly,” he said.