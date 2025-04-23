City’s longest flyover set to open to public soon

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is expected to open the city’s longest flyover, stretching 2.12 km from Vithalwadi to Funtime Theater on Sinhagad Road, to public in the last week of April. Delays in scheduling a formal inauguration had triggered criticism from citizens, who alleged that political scheduling was holding up the much-needed infrastructure. (HT)

Though construction of the flyover was completed by the end of March, installation of streetlights and signage is underway. Delays in scheduling a formal inauguration had triggered criticism from citizens, who alleged that political scheduling was holding up the much-needed infrastructure.

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale recently inspected the flyover on a two-wheeler and directed officials to complete the remaining work within eight days. Sources say chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to attend the formal inauguration, although an official date has not been confirmed.

The flyover is part of a larger ₹118 crore project that includes the construction of three flyovers between Rajaram Bridge and Funtime Theater on Sinhagad Road. The 650-metre flyover at Rajaram Bridge Chowk was inaugurated earlier this year. Work on the third flyover, connecting Goyal Ganga Chowk to Prakash Inamdar Chowk, is 70% complete and expected to be ready within the next two months.

In a video shared on social media, MP Supriya Sule urged PMC to open the flyover without waiting for a formal ceremony, stressing that the completed bridge would provide much-needed relief from chronic traffic congestion along Sinhagad Road.

Sandeep Patil, executive engineer, PMC project department, said, “Gantry installation and a few minor tasks are pending and will be completed in four to five days.”

Tushar Potphode of Sinhagad Road said, “We are dealing with severe traffic congestion every day. If PMC has completed the flyover, they should open it immediately instead of waiting for formal inauguration. After all, its public money, and it should serve the public without delay.”