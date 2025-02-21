Menu Explore
Civic chief starts inquiry into relocation of hawkers

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Pune: The municipal commissioner has started an inquiry into the case related to a civic officer who relocated hawkers at the same place from where they were vacated earlier at Aundh.

Municipal commissioner has started an inquiry into the case related to a civic officer who relocated hawkers at the same place from where they were vacated earlier at Aundh.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive near the ward office in Aundh a few months ago with the help from elected members. Despite instruction from municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale to keep the place vacant, the civic officer who led the drive to clear the area allowed the illegal hawkers to run business again apparently without seeking permission from seniors.

Following the issue raised by some civic officials and hawkers, the civic chief has started a departmental inquiry in the case.

Bhosale said, “We got the complaint that illegal hawkers have resumed business from where they were earlier vacated. Additional municipal commissioner will probe the case.”

A senior civic official on condition of anonymity said, “The additional commissioner has already submitted the inquiry report.”

