Civic polls held after nine years, PMC performance under scrutiny

PUNE: With Pune preparing for municipal elections after a gap of nine years, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) long tenure has come under public and political scrutiny. While political parties have made the civic body’s performance a central election plank, voters too are weighing in on big-ticket projects in terms of infrastructure delivery versus problems such as traffic congestion, disruption in water supply, and haphazard development planning. PMC has initiated several infrastructure projects including the Katraj Chowk flyover, Shivajinagar double-decker flyover (in pic), Sadhu Vaswani Road flyover, JICA-funded water and sewerage project, and 24x7 water supply scheme. Officials have defended the civic body’s record, pointing to scale and long-term impact of these projects. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Over a period of nine years, the PMC has initiated several high-profile infrastructure projects including the Katraj Chowk flyover, Shivajinagar double-decker flyover, Sadhu Vaswani Road flyover, Japan International Cooperation Agency/JICA-funded water and sewerage project, and 24x7 water supply scheme however many of these projects have faced prolonged delays due to land acquisition issues, regulatory clearances, and poor coordination between agencies. Works such as metro integration, road widening, drainage upgrades, and redevelopment of public parks have also been taken up across the city however some areas continue to face traffic snarls and irregular water supply despite these improvements.

PMC officials have defended the civic body’s record, pointing to the scale and long-term impact of these projects. A deputy municipal commissioner, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that delays are unavoidable in projects involving land acquisition and multiple agencies. “Despite these challenges, there has been significant progress in road expansion, metro connectivity, drainage improvement, and creation of green spaces, especially in rapidly growing suburban areas,” he said.

Whereas political parties have made the PMC’s performance a central election plank.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ankush Kakade said that the civic body has achieved visible progress in infrastructure, especially public transport and road networks but stressed the need for greater transparency and accountability.

Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Joshi said that the emphasis on development projects has not translated into improved basic services. “Citizens still face problems related to sanitation, water supply and slum rehabilitation. Development must be measured by everyday governance, not just large projects,” Joshi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Dheeraj Ghate said that while long-term projects do take time, nine years is excessive. “Our focus is on ensuring that development is completed within timelines and that its benefits reach every citizen, while addressing long-pending civic issues,” Ghate said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) Pune city president Sanjay More said that although the PMC has executed major projects such as flyovers and metro-related works, the benefits are not evenly distributed. “Equity in civic planning is critical if Pune is to grow in a balanced manner,” More said.

Meanwhile the voters’ views are a mixed bag. Hadapsar resident Anjali Patil said that some flyovers and road improvements have helped but water supply and garbage collection remain inconsistent. Kothrud resident Ramesh More said that metro connectivity has improved mobility but traffic congestion in several areas has worsened over the years. Local shopkeeper Sunita Deshmukh said that parks and green spaces have improved in parts of the city but many neighbourhoods remain neglected.

Many major projects undertaken by the PMC continue to shape this debate. The Katraj Chowk flyover, started in 2018 with a 2022 deadline, is around 90% complete with delays attributed largely to land acquisition. The Shivajinagar double-decker flyover, initiated in 2017 and originally slated for completion in 2021, has one arm operational while the second arm is now expected to be operational by mid-2026 after years of traffic disruption in central Pune. The Sadhu Vaswani Road flyover, started in 2019, is nearing completion after missing its 2023 deadline. The JICA-funded water and sewerage project, launched in 2017, has been partially completed improving supply in some areas even as other areas continue to face irregularities. The 24x7 water supply project, begun in 2015, has achieved around 85% coverage but continues to face complaints in several zones. Riverfront development works and the Katraj-Kondhwa Road widening project have also progressed but they have benefitted some parts while causing prolonged disruptions elsewhere.