Civilian NDA employee found dead at Khadakwasla; police suspect suicide

A 31-year-old civilian employee of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was found dead on the academy premises at Khadakwasla on Thursday evening, police said. Personnel from Uttamnagar police station reached the spot after being alerted and took over the investigation. The body was later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem examination. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) member and was working as a cadet orderly at the NDA. The incident was reported around 5.45 pm when he was found unresponsive inside a furniture store on the campus.

Deceased, a resident of Lamanwadi in Khadakwasla, had been serving at the NDA for around 11 years and was on duty with a squadron at the time of the incident, officials said.

Police said a note was recovered from the spot indicating that the accused was under financial stress. The note reportedly stated that no individual should be held responsible for his death. Based on preliminary findings, police suspect suicide, though further investigation is underway.

The next of kin have been informed, police said.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com