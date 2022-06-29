Class 11 centralised online admission process delayed, students worried about classes starting late
PUNE Ever since the results of the Class 10 exams were declared on June 17, thousands of students have been waiting for the education department to start the centralised online admission process. However, neither the admission process has started nor the admission schedule has been declared by the education department till date. Last week, the deputy director of education, Pune, issued notices to 54 junior colleges from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division for not completing the verification process. Till date, almost all the 54 junior colleges have completed the process except for four to five colleges.
Meanwhile, students had already begun registering for the admission process with more than 50,000 students filling out the part 1 form of the admission process before their results were declared. In the part 2 form which is the crucial one, students need to fill out their college preferences as per the cut-offs declared by the colleges and once the admission schedule is announced.
Manasi Gokhale, a student, said, “Our results were declared around 10 days back and we had prepared everything, right from the necessary documents, searching for an appropriate college and other things related to taking admission. But the process is getting delayed and it’s already June-end now and still the schedule has not been declared. If such delay takes place, then colleges will probably start in the month of August or September after completing all rounds of admission.”
While Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process, said, “Almost all junior colleges to which we had sent notices earlier have completed their verification process and only a few are remaining now. We are also continuously following up with the head office about the admission process schedule declaration to be done soon. Hopefully, it will start from this week and so, the schedule will be declared.
Currently, students who have passed Class 10 are filling out part 1 form for the admission process and soon, they will start filling out part 2 form for the application. In the part 2 form, students have to give their preference of colleges after which the first-round merit list will be declared by the education department.
-
Police, citizens oppose location of foot over-bridge near Metro station
The traffic police and citizens of Noida have opposed to the location of foot overbridge (FOB) proposed to come up near the Mamura Metro station on the Blue Line. The traffic police has suggested that it be built in front of U-Flex, a suggestion seconded by residents who said installing the bridge anywhere else would defeat the purpose as no one will use it.
-
Patients in Delhi who tested positive for BA.5 did not have severe symptoms
New Delhi: As Delhi reported the first cases of the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus, doctors from the hospitals where those infected with the new sub-lineage have been admitted said the patients did not exhibit any unique symptoms, and the disease was not severe. There is no need to panic as this sub-lineage, even though more transmissible, is not known to cause severe infection, increased hospitalisations or deaths, they said.
-
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
-
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
-
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics