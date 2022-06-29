Class 11 centralised online admission process delayed, students worried about classes starting late

PUNE Ever since the results of the Class 10 exams were declared on June 17, thousands of students have been waiting for the education department to start the centralised online admission process. However, neither the admission process has started nor the admission schedule has been declared by the education department till date. Last week, the deputy director of education, Pune, issued notices to 54 junior colleges from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division for not completing the verification process. Till date, almost all the 54 junior colleges have completed the process except for four to five colleges.

Meanwhile, students had already begun registering for the admission process with more than 50,000 students filling out the part 1 form of the admission process before their results were declared. In the part 2 form which is the crucial one, students need to fill out their college preferences as per the cut-offs declared by the colleges and once the admission schedule is announced.

Manasi Gokhale, a student, said, “Our results were declared around 10 days back and we had prepared everything, right from the necessary documents, searching for an appropriate college and other things related to taking admission. But the process is getting delayed and it’s already June-end now and still the schedule has not been declared. If such delay takes place, then colleges will probably start in the month of August or September after completing all rounds of admission.”

While Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process, said, “Almost all junior colleges to which we had sent notices earlier have completed their verification process and only a few are remaining now. We are also continuously following up with the head office about the admission process schedule declaration to be done soon. Hopefully, it will start from this week and so, the schedule will be declared.

Currently, students who have passed Class 10 are filling out part 1 form for the admission process and soon, they will start filling out part 2 form for the application. In the part 2 form, students have to give their preference of colleges after which the first-round merit list will be declared by the education department.