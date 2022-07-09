Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune
PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday.
Senior Inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station said, “The 17-year-old girl took the extreme step as she had received low marks in her school exam. Her parents had gone to attend a parents-teachers meeting at her school and the girl committed suicide before they returned.”
The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death.
Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. When the girl’s parents returned, security guard narrated the incident. When the parents reached the apartment, the door was locked.
The body was immediately taken to Sassoon hospital for post-mortem. The report certified multiple injuries as the cause of her death, said inspector Gokhule.
Seek help
Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com
-
1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in the last one year.
-
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Ludhiana
Rain on Saturday brought city residents relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions during the afternoon hours. Waterlogging, however, troubled the commuters in a few parts of the city including Chandigarh road and Haibowal. Humid conditions also made for weather in the evening. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35 C, while the minimum temperature stood at 29 C, as per the India Meteorological Department (met centre), Chandigarh.
-
Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp
Former MLA from ex-corporator Nana Bhangire, Purandar Vijay Shivtare , along withBhangire'ss supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister. They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.
-
TN bizman, staff abducted from Delhi rescued by Haryana special task force
The special task force of the Haryana police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, on Friday night rescued a yarn manufacturer-cum-exporter from Tamil Nadu and his staff, who were lured into coming to Delhi for a multi-crore international yarn deal and then abducted and held captive for ₹50 lakh ransom, from Shyam Nagar in Delhi, said police officials on Saturday.
-
Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline
Soon, flowering trees – Gulmohar, Amaltas and Jacaranda – will paint the Ludhiana skyline between Lodhi Club to Phullanwal Chowk – in vibrant shades of red, yellow and mauve. The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics