Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune

PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station said, “The 17-year-old girl took the extreme step as she had received low marks in her school exam. Her parents had gone to attend a parents-teachers meeting at her school and the girl committed suicide before they returned.”

The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death.

Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. When the girl’s parents returned, security guard narrated the incident. When the parents reached the apartment, the door was locked.

The body was immediately taken to Sassoon hospital for post-mortem. The report certified multiple injuries as the cause of her death, said inspector Gokhule.

Seek help

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com