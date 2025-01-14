Menu Explore
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Class 9 student detained for stealing parent’s ornaments 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2025 07:44 AM IST

According to Police, the minor left his home on Saturday and sold gold ornaments by convincing a jeweller that they needed money for a medical emergency

A 15-year-old student was detained by the police after being accused of stealing 35 grams of gold ornaments worth 1.40 lakh from his parents. The incident occurred on Saturday at Chintamani residency in Ambegaon Budruk. Police also booked the accused’s friend Sanjana Gupte, who was involved in the plan. Police informed the minor was frustrated with his father’s behaviour, and hatched a plan to escape from home and stole golden ornaments and sold them at a nearby jeweller with the help of another friend. 

The incident occurred on Saturday at Chintamani residency in Ambegaon Budruk. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to Police, the minor left his home on Saturday and sold gold ornaments by convincing a jeweller that they needed money for a medical emergency. On the same day, police received a missing complaint of a minor boy, and after technical analysis on Sunday, Police detained both from the nearby area and handed him over to his parents. 

Sameer Kadam, assistant police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station said, “The minor’s father was not ready to accept him hence we have handed it over to juvenile authorities for further action. Now our teams are trying to recover stolen ornaments.’’  

Police said a case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under BNS sections 305(A), 317(5). 

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
