CM Shinde announces 20 cr to rebuild gutted auditorium in Kolhapur

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the state government will give ₹20 crore to rebuild Kolhapur’s historic Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha auditorium gutted in blaze that broke out at around 9.45 pm on Thursday. The CM visited the spot in the evening and said that the restoration work will be carried out on “war footing”. (HT FILE)

The auditorium, Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha, which stood as a symbol of arts and drama and named after legendary artist in Kolhapur, was built by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in 1915. The flames had also engulfed the shelter of the Shahu Khasbaug ground on the premises.

“The district collector and Kolhapur municipal commissioner said that ₹25 crore will be required to rebuild the 109-year-old auditorium. While the state will provide ₹20 crore, the administration will use the ₹5-crore temple insurance cover,” Shinde said.

Even as the district administration had earlier suspected short-circuit as the reason for blaze, the chief minister has ordered an inquiry.

“Whatever is the cause, we will take action accordingly,” said Shinde, who was accompanied by Hasan Mushrif, Kolhapur guardian minister.

Shinde said the administration’s priority is to rebuild the auditorium keeping its historical significance intact.

The auditorium was renovated a few years ago after the state government released ₹10 crore for the project.