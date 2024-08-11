 CM Shinde announces ₹20 cr to rebuild gutted auditorium in Kolhapur - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
CM Shinde announces 20 cr to rebuild gutted auditorium in Kolhapur

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the state government will give 20 crore to rebuild Kolhapur’s historic Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha auditorium gutted in blaze that broke out at around 9.45 pm on Thursday.

The CM visited the spot in the evening and said that the restoration work will be carried out on “war footing”. (HT FILE)

The CM visited the spot in the evening and said that the restoration work will be carried out on “war footing”.

The auditorium, Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha, which stood as a symbol of arts and drama and named after legendary artist in Kolhapur, was built by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in 1915. The flames had also engulfed the shelter of the Shahu Khasbaug ground on the premises.

“The district collector and Kolhapur municipal commissioner said that 25 crore will be required to rebuild the 109-year-old auditorium. While the state will provide 20 crore, the administration will use the 5-crore temple insurance cover,” Shinde said.

Even as the district administration had earlier suspected short-circuit as the reason for blaze, the chief minister has ordered an inquiry.

“Whatever is the cause, we will take action accordingly,” said Shinde, who was accompanied by Hasan Mushrif, Kolhapur guardian minister.

Shinde said the administration’s priority is to rebuild the auditorium keeping its historical significance intact.

The auditorium was renovated a few years ago after the state government released 10 crore for the project.

News / Cities / Pune / CM Shinde announces 20 cr to rebuild gutted auditorium in Kolhapur
