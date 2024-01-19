CMRS begins final inspection of Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro line 2

The final inspection of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of the Pune Metro line 2 by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) started from Friday, January 19, 2024. Once it receives a certificate from the CMRS, the decks will be cleared for commercial operations from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi and effectively, the entire Pune Metro line 2. The Pune Metro line 1 is 16.589 kilometre-long with 5 kilometre underground and 11.5 km elevated, comprising 15 stations. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is the nodal agency for executing the Pune Metro project and is developing two routes namely, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate (Pune Metro line 1) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (Pune Metro line 2). The Pune Metro line 1 is 16.589 kilometre-long with 5 kilometre underground and 11.5 km elevated, comprising 15 stations (nine elevated and six underground). Whereas the Pune Metro line 2 is 14.665 kilometre-long and entirely elevated with 16 stations.

At present, the Vanaz to Ruby Hall stretch of the Pune Metro line 2 is operational. After the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch receives the certificate from the CMRS, operations will start on that stretch too, and the entire Pune Metro line 2 will become fully operational.

Whereas the Pune Metro line 1 is currently operational between PCMC and Civil Court. According to Maha-Metro officials, the entire line 1 will become operational by the end of March or April this year.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “The CMRS, Janak Kumar Garge, has started inspection from Friday. It will continue till Monday, January 22. Recently, the CMRS team conducted an inspection and suggested some changes, which we have carried out. Now, it is the final inspection and after that, we will get a safety certificate from the CMRS. Thereafter, we will convey to the state government and the latter will decide the date when passenger services become operational.”

Last week, the CMRS team carried out an inspection of the metro station to ensure its safety and functionality. The team checked various aspects such as staircases, lifts and escalators to ensure that these meet the required standards. Facilities for the differently-abled and for regular passengers such as toilets, ramps, and signages were also assessed. The team conducted a mock drill to test the fire prevention system, including smoke detection and fire alarms, and evaluated the readiness of the metro station staff to handle emergencies and evacuate passengers.

Alert guard saves two lives

Pune Metro guard, Vikas Bangar, displayed exemplary presence of mind in saving the life of a three-year-old boy. On Friday, January 19, 2024, at 2.22 pm, the three-year-old fell on the tracks from platform number 2 of the elevated Civil Court metro station. In a desperate bid to save the child, his mother, too, jumped onto the tracks. An alert Bangar, who was on duty, promptly pressed the emergency train stop button while the train was just 30 metres away from the station on both sides. No sooner than had Bangar pressed the stop button, the train on both tracks stopped before the Civil Court elevated station. In the meantime, the child and his mother were successfully rescued from the tracks and reunited with their family members. Guard Bangar is being felicitated by Maha Metro for his exemplary work.