CNG price hiked again by ₹2.20 per kg in Pune
The compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Pune have been hiked for the fourth consecutive time by ₹2.20. From April 29 onwards new rate for CNG in Pune city would be ₹77.20 per kg.
Earlier this month, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1. Accordingly, the rates of CNG gas in Pune had gone down to ₹62 per kg. However, this lasted for a few days, and on April 6, the rates were increased by ₹7, then on April 13, it was again increased by ₹5 and recently, on April 18, it was increased by ₹2. The reason given behind these three consecutive price hikes was the same international market rates increased of one of the addictive gas rates which are used to make the CNG gas.
Ali Daruwala, the national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association, said, “The main reason for the price rise is that the domestically produced gas in India is not sufficient as compared to demand from customers. The demand for India itself has tripled in last one year.”
“India was purchasing gas from Qatar, Muscat, and other Arabic countries for the last several years for 20 dollars per cylinder. On other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the prices,” he said.
“Now these European countries have started buying gas from Arabian countries at 40 dollars per cylinder which is double the price and 40 dollars is again cheap gas for European Union. The demand at 40 dollars has put an extra burden on the Indian exchequer and if this continues then CNG will reach ₹80 per kg very soon, said Daruwala.
“Also, the LNG cargo ships which are coming to India via sea route too had been disrupted due to trouble in route via Arabian countries because of war situation. Until the Russian and Ukraine war ends, we cannot expect any respite in from price cuts,” he added.
-
One person killed as ST bus mows 9 vehicles after break failure on Pune-Satara road
One person was killed, two severely injured and around five people sustained minor injuries after a state transport bus driver lost control and mowed nine vehicles including two cars and seven two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road on Thursday. The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Manikrao Kurlekar, 52, a resident of defence area behind Command Hospital in Wanowrie area of Pune. The incident happened a little ahead from where Balajinagar over-bridge ends, close to Chavannagar.
-
Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev
The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state. “A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.
-
Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs' problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district. The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.
-
Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
-
LDA proposal to raze illegal buildings by using explosives turned down
LUCKNOW The state government has turned down the Lucknow Development Authority's proposal for demolishing illegal constructions by controlled explosions using dynamites. The LDA had forwarded a proposal to the state government in this regard but due to security concerns and high cost, it was turned down by the government, stated officials. LDA chief engineer Indu Shekhar Singh stated that companies charge ₹400-500 per sq feet for demolishing a building.
