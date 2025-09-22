CNG stations to be set up at 3 PMPML depots

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), in an internal meeting held last week, decided to set up Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations at three of its bus depots by the end of this month. The stations will be open for the general public also, said PMPML officials. Currently, there are five dedicated CNG filling stations for its buses at different locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The three pumps will be installed in Swargate, Nigdi, and Moshi depots. These depots were selected as they cater to both city and rural routes.

Currently, there are five dedicated CNG filling stations for its buses at different locations. However, this is not adequate as PMPML operates 2,009 buses, of which 1,500 run on CNG. And the number of CNG pumps across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is only 124. PMPML officials said the new initiative will ease the pressure on existing pumps and also support the city’s green transport goals.

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore said, “PMPML has been consistently trying to improve its bus operations. Setting up CNG pumps at our depots will ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and smoother functioning of the fleet. This step will also make it more convenient for citizens, as they, too, will have access to these pumps.”