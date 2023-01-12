Home / Cities / Pune News / COEP Technological University gets ‘A+’ grade in NAAC

COEP Technological University gets 'A+' grade in NAAC

In the first accreditation process after getting the university status, the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University has received an ‘A+’ National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

The NAAC committee conducted the entire process and evaluation of COEP last year.

COEP got the status of an independent technological university in the month of June as a “Unitary Technological Public University” by the Government of Maharashtra. For several years the college was trying to get this status after it was granted total autonomy in the year 2003-04. Whereas, in September 2022 Prof Mukul Sutaone, the then-existing officiating director of College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University’s was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the university for a period of one year.

Talking about this first NAAC accreditation after the university status, Prof Sutaone said, “We have worked really hard over the years and now after the university status it was our first NAAC accreditation. We were able to get this grade with all our efforts over the years, now it will certainly benefit us in getting the grants and other benefits for the university.”

