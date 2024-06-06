Collector conducts hearing of 63 pubs, bars owners

The Pune district collector on Wednesday conducted hearing of 63 owners of rooftop, resto bars and pubs that were temporarily shut for violation of rules like providing alcohol to minors and not following the time limit. State excise department has taken action against more than 300 hotels, bars, pubs and permit rooms for violation of rules. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action came after a teenager driving a Porsche car knocked down and killed two techies on a bike at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

Diwase said, “Some of the owners of these establishments have been told to complete the compliance process and submit documents. Final decision on each case will be taken based on merits and hence cannot specify the time.”.

State excise department has taken action against more than 300 hotels, bars, pubs and permit rooms for violation of rules.