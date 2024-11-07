Commandos training program for MHA officers 

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune has organised a training program for cyber commandos as part of the Central government’s commitment to strengthen cyber defence capabilities throughout India. Participants will receive extensive, hands-on training in all facets of cybersecurity, including handling security incidents and addressing complex cyber threats. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“This initiative aligns with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), GoI’s recent advisory to establish special wings of cyber commandos within police forces across all States and Union Territories to effectively counter the rising cyber threats,” a DIAT release stated.

The six-month training program was inaugurated on Tuesday at DIAT’s Takshashila Auditorium in Pune by Dr Narayana Murthy, Vice-Chancellor DIAT, chief guest Rajesh Kumar, CEO, I4C MHA, and Dr G Athithan, (retd), scientist of DRDO.

“A group of officials from various central and state police forces will take part in this rigorous training program,” the release stated.

Participants will receive extensive, hands-on training in all facets of cybersecurity, including handling security incidents and addressing complex cyber threats.

In his address, Narayana Murthy commended Dr Manisha Nene, HoD, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and her team for carrying out this significant program launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Dr Athithan emphasised the importance of cyber security in contemporary national security.