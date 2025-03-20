Committee appointed to probe patient’s death at Aundh District Hospital

The health department on Wednesday appointed a committee to investigate the death of a patient three days after discharge. The patient in question was discharged from Aundh District Hospital (ADH) Pune despite objection raised by his family, officials said. The patient died three days after being discharged from the hospital. (HT FILE)

According to officials, the now-deceased patient, Girish More, 44, a resident of Yerawada, was admitted to ADH on January 3, 2025 for treatment of chronic alcoholism, uncontrolled diabetes (type 3C), chronic pancreatitis, and peripheral neuropathy. The medical officer upon More’s examination said he had to be admitted to the hospital owing to his condition at the time of arrival. More was discharged on January 10 after being deemed medically fit, officials said.

Furthermore, the patient was found to be medically stable at the time of discharge during initial inquiry and verification of documents. The treating doctor, Dr Amol Bodre, after evaluation decided to discharge More. When More’s relatives requested Dr Bodre not to discharge More, Dr Bodre reportedly said, “Is this an ashram?”.

More died three days after being discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, an old video has surfaced in which Dr Bodre is seen replying, “Is this an ashram?” to More’s family’s request not to discharge him. Following this, the deputy director of health services, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, has directed district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

Dr Yempalay told Hindustan Times that the prima facie inquiry conducted on Wednesday, March 19, revealed that the said video was recorded by hospital employee Nitin Kamble (a peon) from the Mobile Eye Unit without prior permission. The concerned employee works under SRD Pune within the hospital premises. Besides, the video, recorded without any official authorisation, shows Dr Bodre talking with the patient’s relatives. The video is now doing the rounds of social media.

Dr Yempalay further explained that after discharging More, the hospital had no further information about his health condition. “The video footage originates from the hospital’s male ward, and clarification has been sought from Dr Bodre regarding his remarks. A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted and further action will be taken based on the committee’s findings,” he said.