PUNE: A 28-year-old competitive examination aspirant was allegedly abducted from Narayan Peth in the early hours of Thursday and assaulted after two men objected to his communication with a female friend of one of the accused, police said. Competitive exam aspirant abducted, assaulted over ‘friendship’ with accused’s female friend; 2 held

The incident came to light around 12.30am when the emergency number 112 received a call reporting that the man, identified as Prasad Suryavanshi, had allegedly been abducted in a black Scorpio (MH 12 9696) from the area under the jurisdiction of Perugate police chowki.

Acting on the information, police teams traced and chased the vehicle and rescued Suryavanshi, who was allegedly being taken towards Sinhagad Road. Two suspects were apprehended around 1.23am, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sagar Ramesh Borade, 32, a hotelier and resident of Walchandnagar, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant, 32, of Dasur in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident was allegedly triggered by Suryavanshi’s communication with a female friend of Borade. Police said the two accused confronted Suryavanshi, assaulted him and, with the help of two accomplices, forcibly took him away in Borade’s vehicle.

The accused allegedly drove towards Sinhagad Road while assaulting Suryavanshi during the journey before he was rescued by police.

Suryavanshi was taken for medical examination and treatment. Both Suryavanshi and the woman whose friendship with him allegedly triggered the incident are competitive examination aspirants, police said.

Rushikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “Two of the four accused in the case have been arrested.”