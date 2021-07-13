Compulsory two vax dose rule leaves Pune players miss regular training

Pune: The mandatory two doses of vaccine and restriction of training timing till 4pm for indoor sports have made things difficult for sports academies in Pune. With players missing practice for the past 15 months, the latest Covid restrictions are keeping them away from court.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) order restricting indoor and outdoor sports till 4pm on all days is a move to break the chain of Covid infections. Players, coaches and support staff involved in indoor sports training need to take two doses of vaccination before getting permission to play.

“Two doses are compulsory,” said Rubal Agarwal, PMC assistant commissioner.

Many upcoming players who are not seasoned campaigners are missing training as they await for the vaccine dose. Professional players are undergoing practice as they have completed both the doses.

“Whatever steps the government has taken, it is looking at the safety precautions and they are right on their path. But if you look at the technicality and if someone has taken a dose of Covishield and s/he cannot take the next dose till (28 days but before 84 days) then one should be allowed to practice. I pointed it to the state sports government officials and they have allowed the training,” said Nikhil Kanetkar, director, Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi.

NKBA is maintaining vaccination details of all players who are coming for training. The academy is making sure that those who are due for second dose get it done at earliest.

“One must understand that training and competition are two different things. And training is a continuous process and indoor sports also need regular training so we cannot hold it for long,” he said.

Ranjeet Natu, Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA), honorary secretary, said, “We were expecting a few more relaxations for players. Currently those who have taken two doses are only practicing at the courts. We will be writing to PMC to arrange a vaccination camp at PDMBA so we can provide doses to those who have yet not got it.”

Chess coach Pavan Rathi said, “Chess is still not allowed to be played offline. Players are learning chess online, but permission for offline practice must be given now.”

Extend play time till 7pm

Pune Municipal Corporation has allowed sports training till 4pm which is making things difficult for sports academies as they cannot accommodate more players in limited timing and with online school going on till 3pm, many players are unable to continue with practice routine.

“When we are targeting players for the 2024, 2028, 2032 Olympics then we cannot keep players under-18 without practice. Once timing is increased clubs can accommodate more players. Players (under-18) missing one more year of training will be a huge loss for the future,” said Kanetkar.

“Due to the start and stop of academies, many new players are not joining sports. Timing is also one big factor as most of the clubs runs batches after 4pm and which is unavailable right now. Extension of timing will help players and academies,” said Neeraj Honap, table tennis coach.