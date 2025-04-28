Confusion over flood prevention work in Pune’s newly merged villages 

To avoid flooding during the upcoming monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to remove 189 encroachments on nullahs and address 125 flooding spots in the 23 newly merged villages. However, PMRDA has clarified that these villages now fall under PMC’s jurisdiction, so the responsibility lies with the civic body. This has created confusion over who will do the work and help citizens during the monsoon. This has created confusion over who will do the work and help citizens during the monsoon. (HT)

Last year, PMC and PMRDA officials discussed the stormwater drainage plans for the newly added villages and jointly inspected the drains. During this survey, 189 encroachments and 125 waterlogging spots were identified. Based on a draft plan prepared by PMC’s sewerage department consultants, it was suggested to create a 7.5 to 9-meter-wide green belt and drain gardens around these drains.

This year, in a meeting chaired by additional commissioner Prithviraj BP on March 4, it was decided that encroachments should be removed, and immediate action should be taken in the flooded areas.

Jadish Khanore, chief superintendent engineer of the drainage department, said, “We have given the list of nullah encroachments and waterlogging spots to PMRDA officials for action.”

When asked about anti-encroachment efforts, PMRDA officials replied, “It is PMC’s responsibility to act on nullah encroachments and waterlogging in these villages, as they are now part of PMC. We do not have the machinery to take action.”

On the other hand, a senior official from PMC’s drainage department mentioned, “PMRDA is issuing building and construction permits to developers, so it is their responsibility. PMRDA is granting building permissions without checking for nullah encroachments, which is causing waterlogging issues. Due to the negligence of the PMRDA, huge waterlogging occurred in these villages.”

Sanjivkumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), said, “PMRDA and PMC both are urban planning bodies. Though PMRDA is giving permission for construction in merged villages, PMC is collecting property tax, and PMC must provide better infrastructure. The state has scrapped the DP that was prepared by PMRDA; therefore, there is no hold of PMRDA in these 23 villages as they are now part of PMC.”