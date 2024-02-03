Congress flays PMPML proposal to allot 15 plots for fuel stations

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has planned to allot 15 of its land parcels in the city for setting up fuel stations, a decision met with opposition from the Congress. Congress Party workers during a press conference in the city on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The Congress Party on Thursday staged a protest in front of the main office of the public transport utility accusing the latter of allotting the plots for petrol pumps under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The party alleged that PMPML is forced to hand over the prime plots with estimated market price of more than ₹200 crore to run private petrol pumps, a decision that is also objected by state-owned fuel companies.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit chief, said, “The fuel firms are planning to file a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting a probe. We also plan to fight the case legally.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s minority cell head Ali Daruwala rubbished the allegations.

According to Shinde, PMPML board of directors had earlier passed a resolution to allot land at five places in 2020, but extended it to 15 plots at other depots without taking approval. Shinde alleged that all the plots were allotted to a single company. Later, other state-run oil marketing companies (OMC) wrote to PMPML citing their objection.

Meanwhile, the then PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Sachindra Sanyal scrapped the proposal following criticisms.

Shinde said, “After Sanyal’s transfer, newly appointed CMD Sanjay Kolte had given approval to the original resolution by cancelling the order of his predecessor.”

The Congress has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde about the issue.

“The past and present heads of PMPML are IAS officers. With the current CMD going against the order given by Sanyal reportedly under pressure of BJP, he should be transferred with immediate effect,” the Congress leader said.

Shinde blamed Daruwala along with some BJP leaders for forcing PMPML to allot the plots without tendering.

“Daruwala, who is in fuel business and a BJP office-bearer, along with other leaders has been visiting PMPML offices and handling the process,” he said.

A PMPML officer on condition of anonymity said, “We are confused as the present decision is opposite to the one taken by the previous CMD.”