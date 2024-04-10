Congress in Sangli: Workers disheartened, leaders ‘out of reach’

Pune: As the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena managed to retain Sangli Lok Sabha seat in negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners, the Congress workers on ground are left disheartened with phones of senior leaders going out of reach for a few hours. The leaders plan to hold meeting with workers and announce their stand on Wednesday. With Sangli going to Sena (UBT), Congress workers on ground are left disheartened with phones of senior leaders going out of reach for a few hours. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Earlier on Tuesday, after a press conference conducted by the MVA leaders in Mumbai, prominent leaders from Congress, including Vishal Patil and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, were unavailable for comments.

Later, Kadam said that a press release will be issued soon.

MLA Vikram Sawant said, “The decision related to Sangli seat needs to be taken on merit basis. We are constantly convincing our state and national leaders, but unfortunately the seat went to UBT.”

Sawant said the decision will help the BJP win the Sangli seat. Many Congress workers shared posts encouraging Patil to contest the polls as an independent candidate.

Prominent Congress leaders from Sangli, including Kadam, Patil, Sawant, Jayashree Patil and Pruthviraj Patil, will hold meeting with workers on Wednesday.

The Sangli Lok Sabha constituency, historically a bastion of the Congress, witnessed a surprising turn of events after the Sena (UBT) announced their candidate Chandrahar Patil. MLA Vishwajeet Kadam and aspirant Vishal Kadam tried to convince the state leadership that the Sangli seat should be with Congress.

Kadam along with Patil also made two Delhi visits and met top Congress brass.

Yet, the unexpected outcome has plunged Congress workers into a state of disillusionment and uncertainty regarding the party’s future in the region.