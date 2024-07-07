Congress invites applications from aspirants for Pune assembly polls

Congress has invited applications from aspirants willing to contest assembly polls from eight constituencies in the city, said Pune Congress Chief Arvind Shinde, on Saturday. Aspirants willing to contest assembly polls from Wadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Kasba, Khadakwasla, and Hadapsar can submit applications which then will be scrutinised. (HT PHOTO)

According to Shinde, the aspirants can submit their applications at the Pune City District Congress Committee office located at Congress Bhavan, Shivajinagar.

The applications have been invited on the instructions of Nana Patole, president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Aspirants willing to contest assembly polls from Wadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Kasba, Khadakwasla, and Hadapsar can submit applications which then will be scrutinised.

“These applications should be submitted by August 5, 2024, after which they will be forwarded to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee,” said Shinde.

Even as the party has invited applications from all the eight assembly polls, it may not contest from all seats considering that Congress plans to fight elections in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP).