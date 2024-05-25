Congress MLA holds protest, seeks justice for victims of car accident case

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly and Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar on Friday staged a protest outside the office of the police commissionerate seeking justice for the victims of the Porsche car accident case. Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind near Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (PTI FILE)

Attacking the Pune police and its “corrupt ways”, he said, “From Friday onwards, I will expose the wrongdoings happening at various stations.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule posted on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), “It is deeply concerning to see the ongoing change in attitude by the government administration towards the hit-and-run case. The statement of the Pune police commissioner deems the ‘blood report’ of the accused in the Kalyaninagar case is entirely unimportant to the case, though made to show sudden seriousness towards the accused, is entirely illegal. How can material evidence not be considered by the police?”

The NCP (SP) party supporters staged agitation in front of district collectorate on Friday.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni also met the Pune police commissioner.

