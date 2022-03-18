Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress plans stir for restoring railway fare concession facility for senior citizens
Congress plans stir for restoring railway fare concession facility for senior citizens

As the Railways has withdrawn the concession for senior citizens, leaders of Congress Pune unit have warned to hold agitations and demanded to restore the benefit immediately
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced to withdraw the railway ticket concession for senior citizens in the Lok Sabha recently. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gopal Tiwari, Congress spokesperson, said, “Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced to withdraw the railway ticket concession for senior citizens in the Lok Sabha recently. Senior citizens will have to pay for the ticket rate as per normal citizens and no special discount would be applicable.”

“Such benefit was helping senior citizens to visit pilgrimage and other places,” he said.

Tiwari said, “We condemn the decision of the Central government. If the benefit is not restored, we will organise agitations.”

