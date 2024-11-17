Menu Explore
Congress suspends Sangli rebel candidate Jayashree Patil

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 17, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The Congress party expelled rebel candidate Jayashree Patil for six years for violating party discipline by contesting against its official candidate.

The Congress party on Saturday expelled Jayashree Patil, a Congress rebel candidate, from the Sangli assembly seat for six years.

In the last week, the Congress party suspended eight party members for six years due to their decision to contest the election against the party’s official candidate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the last week, the Congress party suspended eight party members for six years due to their decision to contest the election against the party's official candidate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Jayashree is the widow of Madan Dada Patil and the granddaughter-in-law of late Vasant Dada Patil. She was contesting the election against official Congress candidate Prithviraj Patil.

A statement issued by the Congress states, “...The act is violating party discipline and hence as per the directions of the Congress state president Nana Patole, you have been suspended for the next six years.’’

