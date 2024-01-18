close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Congress to hold western Maha division meeting in Pune on Jan 23

Congress to hold western Maha division meeting in Pune on Jan 23

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2024 09:56 PM IST

Senior party leaders from Maharashtra and party leaders from western Maharashtra will attend the meeting

The Maharashtra Congress has started preparations for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, and the western Maharashtra division has called a meeting in Pune on Tuesday, January 23. Senior party leaders from Maharashtra and party leaders from western Maharashtra will attend the meeting.

The Congress has started preparations for the LS elections and division-level meetings are being called. The division-level meetings will be held in Amravati, Nagpur, Pune (western Maharashtra division), and Bhiwandi (Konkan division), said Congress state unit president Nana Patole. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Congress has started preparations for the LS elections and division-level meetings are being called. The division-level meetings will be held in Amravati, Nagpur, Pune (western Maharashtra division), and Bhiwandi (Konkan division), said Congress state unit president Nana Patole. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Congress Pune unit president Arvind Shinde said, “The western Maharashtra division meeting will be held throughout the day. Each district has been given an hour to discuss with the party leaders. The senior leaders will speak with all the bloc heads. In the evening, the state in-charge (Ramesh Chennithala) and state unit president will address the melawa at Congress Bhawan.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “The Congress has started preparations for the LS elections and division-level meetings are being called. The division-level meetings will be held in Amravati, Nagpur, Pune (western Maharashtra division), and Bhiwandi (Konkan division). The northern Maharashtra division meeting will be held in Dhule, whereas the Marathwada division meeting will be held in Latur.”

State-level leaders will be present at all the divisional meetings while leaders from the concerned divisions will attend the respective meetings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On