Congress to hold western Maha division meeting in Pune on Jan 23

The Maharashtra Congress has started preparations for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, and the western Maharashtra division has called a meeting in Pune on Tuesday, January 23. Senior party leaders from Maharashtra and party leaders from western Maharashtra will attend the meeting. The Congress has started preparations for the LS elections and division-level meetings are being called. The division-level meetings will be held in Amravati, Nagpur, Pune (western Maharashtra division), and Bhiwandi (Konkan division), said Congress state unit president Nana Patole. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Congress Pune unit president Arvind Shinde said, “The western Maharashtra division meeting will be held throughout the day. Each district has been given an hour to discuss with the party leaders. The senior leaders will speak with all the bloc heads. In the evening, the state in-charge (Ramesh Chennithala) and state unit president will address the melawa at Congress Bhawan.”

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “The Congress has started preparations for the LS elections and division-level meetings are being called. The division-level meetings will be held in Amravati, Nagpur, Pune (western Maharashtra division), and Bhiwandi (Konkan division). The northern Maharashtra division meeting will be held in Dhule, whereas the Marathwada division meeting will be held in Latur.”

State-level leaders will be present at all the divisional meetings while leaders from the concerned divisions will attend the respective meetings.