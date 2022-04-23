Congress upset as party workers are being ignored in MVA
PUNE Congress workers are upset about not getting appointed to various corporations and committees in the state though it is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA).
The leaders alleged that the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena workers are being appointed to various posts and Congress leaders are being ignored. Their own leaders are not taking efforts to boost the morale of workers.
Sanjay Balgude, secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has written a letter to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat regarding the issue.
He said, “Maha Vikas Agadi completed two and half years and still the appointment of various committees and corporations are incomplete. Other alliance partners are getting nominated, but Congress workers not getting a chance.”
Another Congress leader requesting anonymity said, “No leader from Congress is taking efforts to boost the party performance. Our leaders should learn from NCP. They are ensuring to get every right and spread the party’s wing. They are organising party meetings and asking workers about their problems and issues.”
Sources from Congress said that now party workers are in a mood to raise voices openly against their own leaders.
-
UP PCS-2022: 14,000 aspirants have made errors in online applications
More than 14,000 aspirants have made mistakes in their online application forms of UP Public Service Commission's Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS exam. However, in a major relief to these candidates, the commission has now provided an opportunity to these aspirants to rectify their mistakes. “The candidates have been given time till April 29 to make corrections in their respective forms online,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra.
-
Pune to get a dedicated research lab for cancer medicine and treatment
PUNE A well-equipped laboratory will be set up to promote research in cancer medicine and treatment and to make tests available to the general public at reasonable rates in the city after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and Indian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research for Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory. The cost of the project will be up to ₹2 crore.
-
Five of a family found murdered in UP’s Prayagraj
Five members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, were found murdered in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district early on Saturday morning, police said. Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said initially four family members were found dead while a 50-year-old woman was found critically injured. However, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he added.
-
PMC, MPCB get notices for building garbage depot along Ram Nadi flood lines
The gram panchayats of Bhukum and Bhugaon located in Mulshi Taluka have issued notices to municipal commissioner, chief engineer, irrigation department of the Pune Municipal Corporation and regional officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for illegally beginning work of a garbage collection centre along the flood lines of Ram Nadi. The gram panchayat has given a 15-day notice with a request to stop further development work of solid waste management in the prohibited area.
-
Enough coal available, Maharashtra busy blaming Centre, says Union minister
PUNE Union railway minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said there was enough coal for supply to power plants and alleged that the Maharashtra government was busy blaming the Centre instead of providing electricity to citizens. Speaking on the sidelines to media persons during his visit to Pune railway headquarters, Danve blamed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government for creating a power crisis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics