Congress upset as party workers are being ignored in MVA

PUNE Congress workers are upset about not getting appointed to various corporations and committees in the state though it is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA).

The leaders alleged that the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena workers are being appointed to various posts and Congress leaders are being ignored. Their own leaders are not taking efforts to boost the morale of workers.

Sanjay Balgude, secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has written a letter to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat regarding the issue.

He said, “Maha Vikas Agadi completed two and half years and still the appointment of various committees and corporations are incomplete. Other alliance partners are getting nominated, but Congress workers not getting a chance.”

Another Congress leader requesting anonymity said, “No leader from Congress is taking efforts to boost the party performance. Our leaders should learn from NCP. They are ensuring to get every right and spread the party’s wing. They are organising party meetings and asking workers about their problems and issues.”

Sources from Congress said that now party workers are in a mood to raise voices openly against their own leaders.