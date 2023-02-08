Construction material dumped on Pune flyover poses threat to commuters

The lackadaisical attitude of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put commuters’ lives at stake. Construction material meant for road repairs is strewn across the Atal Bihari Vajpayee bridge - connecting Swargate and Golibar Maidan - causing alarming distress to commuters.

Materials such as sand, gravel, and bricks can be seen dumped on the stretch, obstructing traffic flow and making it difficult for speeding vehicles to change lanes.

According to Santosh Ugale, a two-wheeler rider, “The material remained on the road for nearly a week. As the vehicle drivers gain free road on the flyover, they accelerate and discover material on the road. There is a possibility of a major accident.”

Savita Sena, another two-wheeler rider, stated: “Because my office is in the camp area, I frequently use this flyover. Two days prior, sand was spread on the road, and I was concerned about skidding my scooter. Why were materials placed on the road if the civic body did not want to begin work?”

NCP Pune leader Nitin Kadam said, “First of all, it is irresponsible to dump construction material on a flyover. PMC should ensure that the work is completed in a day or two and that the material is removed immediately.”

When contacted, PMC road department head V J Kulkarni did not respond.

On the condition of anonymity, an officer with the road department stated, “The material was placed on the flyover by the contractor. Ideally, the contractor should complete the pending work right away. We will notify our senior officers of the information and ensure that the contractor completes the work as soon as possible.”