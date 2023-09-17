News / Cities / Pune News / Contractor booked for death of worker at site

Contractor booked for death of worker at site

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 17, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Owner of a building in Pune booked for the death of a worker who fell from the third floor. Accused did not follow safety norms. Case registered.

Pune: Police have booked the owner of a building in Warje-Malwadi for the death of a worker who succumbed to injuries after falling from the third floor of the building.

According to the police, Balu Govind Mali, 44, from Warje, accidentally fell from the third floor of the building where he was working at around 1 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Navnath Balasaheb Wanjale of Ahire Gaon in Warje-Malwadi.

The incident took place at a construction site in Vijaydurg Colony in Ahiregaon area on Thursday.

According to the police, Balu Govind Mali, 44, from Warje, accidentally fell from the third floor of the building where he was working at around 1 pm. Later, Mali succumbed to injuries.

Sunil Jaitapurkar, senior inspector, Warje-Malwadi police station said, “Our probe found that the owner of the building did not follow safety and security norms related to construction workers.”

Jaitapurkar said that police have issued a notice to the accused in the case.

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station on Saturday as per the complaint given by police amaldar Chandrakant Inamdar. The accused has been booked under Section 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

