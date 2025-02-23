Menu Explore
Cooperative sector gained momentum due to Centre’s efforts: Shah

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Union Minister for Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the cooperative sector received a boost in the last three years due to efforts of the Centre

Union Minister for Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the cooperative sector received a boost in the last three years due to efforts of the Centre.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Janata Sahakari Bank in Pune, Shah said the Modi government made India's cooperative sector marketable. (HT PHOTO)
Addressing the concluding ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Janata Sahakari Bank in Pune, Shah said the Modi government made India’s cooperative sector marketable. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Janata Sahakari Bank in Pune, Shah said the Modi government made India’s cooperative sector marketable.

“In the last three years, the Centre has worked to give momentum to the cooperative movement in the country. We have made the model of India’s cooperative sector marketable. We are empowering the cooperative education by bringing a cooperative university bill,” said Shah.

He said PM Modi has given a direction to the cooperative sector and underlined the introduction of innovation in the cooperative sector.

Separately, the Union Home Minister chaired the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Pune.

He appealed to the cooperative banking sector to embrace technology.

Shah credited Pune MP and MoS for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, for the establishment of the first regional branch of the Central Register of Cooperative Societies in the city.

