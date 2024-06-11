Cops to face extortion charges for corruption

To curb corruption in the police department, the Pune police will initiate action against staff under the charges of extortion if found indulging in illegal activities. Officials said that the listed personnel will have to report at the police headquarters, where they must attend counselling and awareness-related classes to improve their conduct. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, it is observed that some traffic cops are found intercepting commuters and collecting bribe from them instead of fining them for road violations.

The police have prepared a list of 65 such cops, and a special team will be formed to keep an eye on their activities.

