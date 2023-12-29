Cops to visit home of traffic violators to serve notice

The Pune police will be sending constables and divisional traffic cops to the home of repeated traffic offenders and serve notices as part of its initiative to rein in the frequent violators. Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr said the move will help create deterrence and recover dues quickly. The traffic branch has found that repeat offenders have been served notices for traffic offences like drunk driving, speeding, racing, and dangerous driving. (HT PHOTO)

According to the traffic branch, around ₹125 crore fine is yet to be recovered from violators prompting the police to organise an Adalat in the past to resolve the long-pending issue.

In most cases, the traffic violations are captured by CCTV camera network placed across the city. There have been instances where repeat traffic violators have evaded paying fine despite messages on their mobile phones.

“The initiative will ensure violators understand the gravity of the offence and pay dues, besides following the traffic laws in future,” said Kumaarr.

The traffic branch has found that repeat offenders have been served notices for traffic offences like drunk driving, speeding, racing, and dangerous driving. The officials are of the view that those booked for not wearing helmets on twice or more occasions face the risk of not only being disqualified to hold the driving licence, but also find their names with driving licence number on the list of those suspended by the road transport office (RTO).

“We have already sent proposals to the RTO seeking suspension of drivers found engaged in rash and negligent driving on more than one occasion. At the same time, our traffic division staff and local police station staff will visit the residence of violators and serve them notices. The step will let the neighbours also know about violations and would lead to mass awareness on obeying traffic rules,” said Vijay Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

According to the data available, the traffic department will be sending around 1,200 notices to repeated offenders in the first phase like driving under the influence of liquor, speeding, breaking signals, not wearing helmets, speaking on mobile while driving, overloading of vehicles and carrying more passengers than necessary.

Prashant Inamdar, founder, Pedestrians First, said, “Such steps will send a message that police staff have not forgotten the traffic offences, keen to recover fine and make offenders realise their mistakes. Commuters must drive with responsibility and follow traffic rules.”