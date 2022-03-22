Home / Cities / Pune News / Copy cases: 162 in HSC and 16 SSC exams
pune news

Copy cases: 162 in HSC and 16 SSC exams

PUNE Since the beginning of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE’s) Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams, 16 and 162 cases of cheating have been caught during the respective exams by examiners and board officials in the state
Class 12 board exams started from March 4, Class 10 exams started from March 15 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Class 12 board exams started from March 4, Class 10 exams started from March 15 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Since the beginning of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE’s) Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams, 16 and 162 cases of cheating have been caught during the respective exams by examiners and board officials in the state.

Till date, the highest number of cheating cases have been found in the Amravati division even as the SSC and HSC exams are still going on. Apart from cases of cheating, instances of leakage of question papers have also taken place this year during the examinations and the state education department has initiated an inquiry into these incidents.

While Class 12 board exams started from March 4, Class 10 exams started from March 15. Special flying squads have been deployed across the eight divisions as also checking squads at each examination centre.

“We are continuously monitoring the daily board exams and cheating cases taking place at examination centres across the state. However, the number of cheating cases is the same as it was before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rather this time, there are less number of cheating cases as we have taken extra precautions and flying squads are continuously engaged in vigilance,” said Sharad Gosavi, state director of MSBSHSE.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both SSC and HSC exams were not conducted for the past two years and they are now being held after a gap of two years. Over the past two years, students have been given marks based on a formula of internal assessment of the previous years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out