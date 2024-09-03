Coriander selling for 200 per bunch at Narayangaon sub-market centre

Heavy rain has damaged agricultural produce to the extent that the prices of vegetables including kitchen staples such as coriander have skyrocketed. So much so that coriander was selling for ₹200 per bunch at the Narayangaon sub-market centre of the Junnar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Sunday, September 1. Whereas another leafy green, fenugreek (methi), was selling for ₹110 per bunch the same day. Ahead of the Ganesh festival, this rise in prices of essentials comes as a shocker for the citizens. Whereas another leafy green, fenugreek (methi), was selling for ₹ 110 per bunch the same day. (HT PHOTO)

As per information shared by the APMC, coriander fetched ₹20,000 per 100 bunches while methi fetched ₹10,000 per 100 bunches on Sunday. Santosh Madane, secretary, Narayangaon sub-market centre, said, “Coriander has received the highest price of ₹20,000 per quintal in the history of the Narayangaon sub-market centre till date.”

Heavy rain in Mumbai, Pune, Pune rural, and Marathwada has impacted vegetable prices over the last few days. Ramesh Bhintade, a trader at the Narayangaon sub-market centre, said, “There has been a lot of damage to agricultural products due to continuous rain and these include coriander, methi and other leafy vegetables. Hence, the market reach of coriander and methi is very less. Likewise, very little quantity of coriander and methi is available in the market.”

Among the worst affected is the common man who is already reeling under inflation. “When I went to the market to purchase vegetables on Sunday, I was shocked to see coriander being sold for ₹200 per bunch. We avoided buying leafy vegetables entirely,” said Vaishali Jadhav, a Narayangaon resident.