Countdown to PMC polls: Kothrud, microcosm of Pune’s macro civic issues

PUNE When Pune began to expand in the 1990s, as residents of the city’s peth areas relocated to Kothrud in search of the “urban upgrade”.

A migration of predominantly Maharashtrian families followed, IT employees making up the bulk of the populace.

Today, Kothrud, along with Karvenagar, Baner and Bavdhan, faces several issues that are, in a sense, a snapshot of the problems the mega-urban populace of Pune is dealing with.

K for Kothrud

Local residents say real estate prices have gone up manifold. The Kothrud assembly segment, which covers Karvengar-Warje-Kothrud and Aundh ward offices under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is mainly dominated by the BJP, with 18 corporators in Kothrud from the BJP and six from other parties

Tanmayee Joshi, a 21-year-old IT student and resident of Mahatma Society, says: “The traffic problem eased out in the past one year, but that was mainly due to Covid-19 when roads were mostly deserted. Besides traffic, there is a need for proper garbage disposal.”

When residents here gave the decisive mandate to the BJP from these parts, the party wresting power from the NCP in 2017, they thought many of their problems will ease. However, problems like traffic and the slow pace of the multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk, are still worries. The Metro work on the Vanaz to Nal-stop route offers some hope in terms of the robust public transport infrastructure missing in Kothrud (also across the city).

A panoramic view of the Metro rail track in Kothrud. The Metro line is viewed by Kothrud residents as being the answer to the area’s traffic problems. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

Although the Metro trials from Vanaz to Idea colony are currently underway, Maha-Metro officials say commercial operations on this stretch will take time to get going. “The Metro rail option is really good and we are all eagerly waiting for it to start operations,” said Joshi.

For Vishal Shelke, an IT professional living near Gandhi Bhavan in Dahanukar Colony , the situation in his ward is more or less same as it used to be five years ago.

“As a citizen, if I am paying taxes, I expect good roads, footpaths and cleanliness in my area. Sadly, it is all missing as roads are dug up all the time. Five years ago we hoped to see some transformation. What we have witnessed is more or less the same situation that unfolded between 2012-2017,” said Shelke.

For many elected members the Metro in their area, built by state government with Centre and PMC contributing financially, is the future.

The second major achievement highlighted by members is the under-construction multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk. It is being executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) after Union minister Nitin Gadkari pushed for it with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also expediting approvals at the local levels. The project has been delayed as the PMC was not able to acquire the required land in time.

A service road near Vedh Vihar society in Kothrud under construction. Several such roads being dug up is a major problem for residents of the area. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

The BJP leaders defended the work saying corporators have done a remarkable job in the past five years. Sandeep Khardekar, BJP spokesperson, said, “the situation in Kothrud has definitely improved in the past five years with major projects like Metro rail, flyovers at Chandani chowk and Nal stop coming up. It’s going to ease traffic on a large scale.”

In parts of Baner, Balewadi and Aundh, PMC has carried out various projects to improve the localities, including smart footpaths, roads and beautification of public spots. These projects were carried out mostly under the Smart City mission.

Citizens, however, are confused by roads and footpaths being dug up repeatedly, besides hawkers are seen encroaching on the roads. Citizens claim that the municipal corporation not carrying out any action against the hawkers.

Dinesh Kelkar, a resident of Mayur colony area said, “I work with a multinational company and travel abroad frequently. However, I have seen repeated road digging work. Even in Mumbai there is less road and footpath digging.”

Another problem faced by citizens is encroachments and illegal constructions. A senior citizens retired from government service, asking that his name be withheld, said, “The PMC is doing an injustice to the middle class, which voted for it. If you roam around, in many areas, illegal construction activity exists.”