Country’s first uterine transplant child will turn 4 next month

On October 18 this year, Radha, country’s first uterine transplant baby will turn four. This was one of the early cases which have been successful.

Meenakshi Valand, mother of the four-year-old Radha who is from Gujarat, said that the child is now going to school.

The patient was unable to conceive as she suffered from Asherman syndrome, a rare condition in which the uterus is damaged due to continuous curettage and other infections, affecting menstruation and pregnancy.

“Radha is an active and happy child. The last four years have been beautiful. Her father wants her to become a doctor, but it also depends on her what she wants to do. We are happy to have her,” said Valand.

Speaking about the case, Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, founder of Galaxy Care hospital and the surgeon who performed India’s first uterus transplant surgery, said that the first baby to be born through a uterine transplant was born with low birth weight.

“The baby was in the neonatal care ICU and took two months to gain weight and be completely healthy before leaving for home,” said Dr Puntambekar.

He added that two more uterine transplant patients are in the 12th week of their pregnancy.