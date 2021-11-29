Couple found with drugs worth 12.4 lakh in Pune

PUNE: A man with a previous record of drug-related cases and his wife were found in possession of drugs worth ₹12.4 lakh. The two were found with their six-year-old daughter in a car, according to the police.

The two have been identified as Mohammadafzal Abdulsattar Nagori (40) and Shabana Mohammadafzal Nagori (38) both residents of Khadak in Mumbai. The two have been remanded to police custody until November 30.

“On November 27, police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the anti-narcotic cell and staff were patrolling in the jurisdiction of Kothrud police station when they found a man who had a previous record of drug-related cases sitting in a Honda City car with a woman and a child,” read a statement from the crime branch.

The man was found in possession of mephedrone weighing 55.970 gram which is estimated to be worth ₹8,40,000 while his wife was found in possession of charas weighing 506.10 gram and estimated to be worth ₹5,00,000. The two also had three phones, ₹3,420 cash, and other things. They were caught near an IT Park located at Chandani chowk, said police

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 20(b)(ii)(b)(29) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Kothrud police station.