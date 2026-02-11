Court terms Mundhwa land deal an ‘elite scam’, rejects bail plea of accused Sheetal Tejwani

A Pune sessions court has rejected the bail application of Sheetal Suryavanshi Tejwani, an accused in the alleged ₹1,800-crore Mundhwa land fraud case, terming the deal an “elite scam” and citing prima facie material indicating her role in fraudulent transactions that caused a substantial loss to the state exchequer. The court observed that while the transactions may not have caused apparent wrongful loss to individuals, the illegal regularisation of protected land, allegedly carried out in collusion with government officials, resulted in a major loss to the state exchequer. (HT FILE)

Additional Sessions Judge BV Wagh, in an order dated February 6 and uploaded on February 9, observed that Tejwani was a “well-versed woman with adequate legal sense” and appeared to have conspired with revenue officials to facilitate the illegal regularisation and sale of protected land bearing Survey No. 88 at Mundhwa.

“On meticulous examination of the case record, it appears that the applicant prosecuted litigation on behalf of Vatandars by luring them with meagre returns while retaining a substantial portion for her illegal enrichment,” the court said. It noted that she allegedly conspired with revenue authorities to obtain orders allowing her to regularise the land by paying nominal amounts and execute sale deeds using stamps worth only ₹500.

The court observed that while the transactions may not have caused apparent wrongful loss to individuals, the illegal regularisation of protected land, allegedly carried out in collusion with government officials, resulted in a major loss to the state exchequer.

“Needless to say, the scam is an elite scam,” the judge remarked, adding that Tejwani was allegedly involved in similar offences.

Although the investigation concerning Tejwani has been completed, the court noted that the probe is still ongoing as several co-accused remain absconding.

“Considering the prima facie involvement of the applicant and the serious nature of the crime, this court is dissuaded from enlarging the applicant on bail at this stage,” the order stated.

Tejwani, arraigned as accused number eight, had sought bail under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The FIR registered at Khadak police station invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to the prosecution, Suryakant Yewale, the then tahsildar acting as a tenancy authority, committed gross irregularities while granting permissions related to land parcels at Survey No. 62 in Bopodi and Survey No. 88 in Mundhwa, recognising ownership rights of private claimants. Investigators allege that Tejwani obtained powers of attorney from 372 Vatandars and executed sale deeds of the protected Mundhwa land in favour of M/s Amedia Enterprises LLP for illegal enrichment, causing wrongful loss to the government.

Opposing the allegations, Tejwani’s counsel argued that she was falsely implicated and that the transactions were entered into bona fide.