Covid hospitalisation rate in Maharashtra at 4.5%: health dept

The state health department has instructed patients with comorbidities to remain vigil and use masks during the festive season. On Thursday, genome sequencing experts from Maharashtra confirmed that XBB recombinant, a subvariant of Omicron, is prevalent in samples from Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, health department, said that the advisory is issued for high-risk patients.

“The hospitalisation rate across Maharashtra is 4.5 per cent of new Covid patients. That is around 4 patients out of 100 are getting admitted which is very less. The infection is mild and deaths across the state have reduced too,” said Dr Awate.

“We have issued an advisory for patients who are at high-risk for Covid-19 as well as swine flu. Wearing masks is advised to keep infections at bay and visiting crowded places should also be avoided,” said Dr Awate.

He said Covid cases are likely to increase marginally during winter.

“Covid cases may rise by 5-7 per cent. We have seen a slight increase in cases in Mumbai,” said Dr Awate, adding that hospitalisation rate for patients is less.

After the surge caused by BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants of Omicron, genome sequencing of a September batch of samples from Pune has shown at least 5 per cent of them is XBB recombinant, according to Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing.