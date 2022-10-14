Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid hospitalisation rate in Maharashtra at 4.5%: health dept

Covid hospitalisation rate in Maharashtra at 4.5%: health dept

pune news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:14 PM IST

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, health department, said that the advisory is issued for high-risk patients

After the surge caused by BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants of Omicron, genome sequencing of a September batch of samples from Pune has shown at least 5 per cent of them is XBB recombinant, according to Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After the surge caused by BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants of Omicron, genome sequencing of a September batch of samples from Pune has shown at least 5 per cent of them is XBB recombinant, according to Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

The state health department has instructed patients with comorbidities to remain vigil and use masks during the festive season. On Thursday, genome sequencing experts from Maharashtra confirmed that XBB recombinant, a subvariant of Omicron, is prevalent in samples from Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, health department, said that the advisory is issued for high-risk patients.

“The hospitalisation rate across Maharashtra is 4.5 per cent of new Covid patients. That is around 4 patients out of 100 are getting admitted which is very less. The infection is mild and deaths across the state have reduced too,” said Dr Awate.

“We have issued an advisory for patients who are at high-risk for Covid-19 as well as swine flu. Wearing masks is advised to keep infections at bay and visiting crowded places should also be avoided,” said Dr Awate.

He said Covid cases are likely to increase marginally during winter.

“Covid cases may rise by 5-7 per cent. We have seen a slight increase in cases in Mumbai,” said Dr Awate, adding that hospitalisation rate for patients is less.

After the surge caused by BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants of Omicron, genome sequencing of a September batch of samples from Pune has shown at least 5 per cent of them is XBB recombinant, according to Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out