Covid-19 brings down child mortality, reporting goes south

Most common cases of child deaths included low birth weight, preterm delivery, heart disease, birth asphyxia and congenital anomalies
In 2021, the number of child deaths reported between April 2021 and February 2022 went down to 42 from 110 in the previous year, the reason being Covid-19.
In 2021, the number of child deaths reported between April 2021 and February 2022 went down to 42 from 110 in the previous year, the reason being Covid-19. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:39 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE In 2021, the number of child deaths reported between April 2021 and February 2022 went down to 42 from 110 in the previous year, the reason being Covid-19. The major causes of child deaths are: low birth weight, heart disease, preterm delivery, birth asphyxia, and congenital anomalies.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMCs) health department, the city reported 42 deaths among children born in maternity wards between April 2021 and February 2022 which in the previous year was 110. The decrease in numbers was because most maternity wards were converted into Covid-19 centres, which took a toll on the reporting of child deaths. Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, said, “Most of our maternity hospitals were converted into Covid-19 centres as more beds were required for Covid-19 patients. This meant low references from neighbouring areas and also both private and public hospitals could not report deaths due to the pressure on them as well. However in the past three years, the most common causes of child deaths at facilities have been low birth weight, heart disease, preterm delivery, birth asphyxia and congenital anomalies.”

With regard to still births too, it was found that the number was lower than the previous year but not much. In 2019-20, 48 still births were reported; 65 still births were reported in 2020-21; and 42 till February in the current year. The PMC has now sent out letters to private hospitals to report deaths among children aged less than five years or still births.

