Cow milk turns nearly fatal for newborn baby

Pune: A 25-day-old baby from Pune had a close brush with death after being fed cow milk, a practice doctors strongly advise against. The newborn boy was admitted on on July 11 in critical condition to Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), where he was placed on ventilator support for the initial10 days. He was discharged on Thursday. Pune, India - June 11, 2018: A man taking milk from cow at Sukhsagar nagar katraj in Pune, India, on Monday, June 11, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The baby’s mother, Nazia Shaikh (name changed), started giving cow milk to her newborn on the 10th day after birth. “I thought he was crying because he wasn’t getting enough from breastfeeding,” she said.

Within days, the infant developed loose stools, became irritable, refused feeds, and cried inconsolably. He was brought to the Pune Municipal Corporation-run KNH on July 11, severely dehydrated and critically ill.

Doctors diagnosed the baby with sepsis, metabolic acidosis, and necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a serious intestinal condition with a high mortality rate. The infant had dangerously low blood pressure and could not breathe on his own, said the doctors.

Dr Smita Sangade, paediatrician at KNH, said, “We had to intubate the baby and put him on a ventilator as he was going into respiratory failure. He was given medications to support his heart and blood pressure, along with powerful antibiotics and IV immunoglobulin (IVIG) to control the infection.”

Due to complications from sepsis, the baby also required blood and platelet transfusions. He suffered severe fluid retention and protein loss, requiring special intravenous nutrition to sustain him.

After 10 days of critical care, the baby’s condition slowly improved. Doctors gradually removed him from oxygen support and restarted feeding. By day 36, he was tolerating full feeds. However, on day 39, the baby developed loose stools again. Doctors diagnosed secondary lactose intolerance caused by the earlier gut damage. His feeding formula was changed to a lactose-free alternative, and the mother was guided and supported to restart breastfeeding.

Dr Sangade emphasised the risks of feeding cow milk to infants under six months. “Cow milk can lead to dehydration, severe gut infections, electrolyte imbalance, and even sepsis. Newborns should only be given breast milk or medically approved infant formula. We strongly advise exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months,” she said.